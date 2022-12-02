Zulum condemns political clash in Borno, orders Police to convene peace meeting

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has condemned the clash involving some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), duringcampaignsinBanki town of Bama Local Government Area of the state Zulum, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Aide, Malam Isa Gusau, said: “I have received reports on renewed acts of political violence in the state. “I strongly condemn these extremely unnecessary acts of violence and hereby direct the Commissioner of Police and the DSS to immediately investigate and ensure anyone involved is made to face the full wrath of the law.” The governor directed the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Abdu Umar, to investigate and ensure all culprits are arrested and prosecuted. He said: “I am directing heads of security agencies under the Borno State security council to immediately convene a meeting with critical representatives of all major political parties, particularly the APC and PDP, get them to sign undertakings and strikingly warn against all acts of violence with punitive measures.”
Related Articles
Aké Festival uplifts blacktivism for four days
Africa’s leading arts and book event Aké Arts and Book Festival will return Thursday 22 – Sunday 25 this month with an amazing free programme of 65 inspiring book chats, workshops, panel discussions and performances from the most exciting voices across Africa and the African Diaspora. Due to the global coronavirus […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG tackles housing deficit in South-West with 868 units
The federal government yesterday said that it had embarked on the construction of 868 housing units at Ajoda area of Ibadan, in Oyo State. Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, disclosed this when he led the management of the FHA on a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde. According to Ashafa, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nursing & Midwifery Council Of Nigeria Calabar Zonal Office Commissioned By Secretary General /Registrar Of Council Alh. Farouk Umar
With a strong desire to ensure that CRS continue to stand tall in the health sector of Nigeria, amongst other numerous records breaking achievements of the Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade’s administration through his workaholic and dynamic Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu, the State now has a Zonal Office which will bring core Nursing administration to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)