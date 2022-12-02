Zulum condemns political clash in Borno, orders Police to convene peace meeting

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has condemned the clash involving some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), duringcampaignsinBanki town of Bama Local Government Area of the state Zulum, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Aide, Malam Isa Gusau, said: “I have received reports on renewed acts of political violence in the state. “I strongly condemn these extremely unnecessary acts of violence and hereby direct the Commissioner of Police and the DSS to immediately investigate and ensure anyone involved is made to face the full wrath of the law.” The governor directed the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Abdu Umar, to investigate and ensure all culprits are arrested and prosecuted. He said: “I am directing heads of security agencies under the Borno State security council to immediately convene a meeting with critical representatives of all major political parties, particularly the APC and PDP, get them to sign undertakings and strikingly warn against all acts of violence with punitive measures.”

