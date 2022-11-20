Zulum condoles with UN over killing of Aid worker

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has condoled with the United Nations over the killing of a humanitarian worker, Allen Mulutega by an unruly soldier. Governor Zulum in a letter addressed to the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale , titled “Condolence and solidarity” dated Friday, November 18, said, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the incident that happened in Damboa yesterday (Thursday).

My condolence goes to the family of Mrs. Alem Muluseta, her colleagues at Medicine de Monde (DM), the whole Humanitarian Community and the United Nations, who continually make huge sacrifices to support our people.

“My condolence also goes to the families of gallant soldiers who lost their lives in trying to restrain the perpetrator. “This was a sad isolated incident, the likes of which we have not seen before, and which may not be unconnected with the mental health of the soldier involved.” The Governor further said: “The injured pilot has been adequately attended to and he is recovering well.

We will do all we can to continue to support him to get what he needs until he recovers. “I want to assure our partners and the general public that this is an isolated incident and the military is investigating what happened.

“We remain confident that our Military and other security agencies are committed to ensure peace and security of lives and property in Borno State. We will continue to work together with the Military, and our partners to support Mental Health Programmes in the Theatre.”

