Zulum conferred Fellow of Agricultural Engineers

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umar Zulum has been conferred fellow of the Nigerian Institution Of Agricultural Engineers (NIAE) in the 2021 prestigious fellowship awards.

Zulum, a Professor of Irrigation Engineering, has since 2018 been a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. He holds a Barchelor’s and masters degrees in Agricultural Engineering with Phd in soil and water engineering.

The NIAE held its inauguration of national executive committee and fellowship conferment at Nigerian Society of Engineers Headquarters in Central Area, on Friday in Abuja, with Zulum in attendance.

Four others: Engr. Dr. GA Badamus, Engr. Dr. Taiwo I. Oyedemi, Engr. Professor Babagana Mohammed and Engr. Dr Jones Akinbolade also received the agricultural engineers fellowship award.

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Dr. Babagana Mohammed who presided over the investiture, recognized Zulum’s pursuit of excellence in the engineering profession.

Guest speaker at the event, Engr. Professor Mohammed Haruna spoke on “Pathway to Economic Transformation in Nigeria, NASENI’s perspective”.

