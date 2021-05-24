Zulum directs sanctions for 21 health workers with fake certificates

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed disciplinary measures to be taken, after a verification committee identified 21 health workers, amongst them some nurses, operating with fake certificates.

The committee had also found 91 ghost workers in different health institutions across the state.

Chairman of the committee, Dr. Joseph Jatau revealed this on Monday in Maiduguri, while presenting the committee’s report to Governor Zulum at the governor’s office annex located in Musa Usman (workers) secretariat.

Dr Jatau explained that among those with fake certificates were some nurses, and other medical and support staff.

The chairman also disclosed that 91 ghost workers were faked from the lists of some health workers in the state, who had either resigned or withdrawn from service, while salaries were being paid in their names.

He noted that over N23 million was discovered as being wrongly spent on a monthly basis.

The committee, Jatau further explained, found out that some dead, retired and absconded staff were being consistently promoted with salaries also paid in their names.

