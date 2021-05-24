News

Zulum directs sanctions for 21 health workers with fake certificates

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed disciplinary measures to be taken, after a verification committee identified 21 health workers, amongst them some nurses, operating with fake certificates.

The committee had also found 91 ghost workers in different health institutions across the state.

Chairman of the committee, Dr. Joseph Jatau revealed this on Monday in Maiduguri, while presenting the committee’s report to Governor Zulum at the governor’s office annex located in Musa Usman (workers) secretariat.

Dr Jatau explained that among those with fake certificates were some nurses, and other medical and support staff.

The chairman also disclosed that 91 ghost workers were faked from the lists of some health workers in the state, who had either resigned or withdrawn from service, while salaries were being paid in their names.

He noted that over N23 million was discovered as being wrongly spent on a monthly basis.

The committee, Jatau further explained, found out that some dead, retired and absconded staff were being consistently promoted with salaries also paid in their names.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Govs committed to legislative, judiciary’s financial autonomy –Tambuwal

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) is poised to make financial autonomy of the legislature and judiciary across the country possible.   Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is the Vice Chairman of the NGF, made this known when he swore in the new Grand Khadi of the state’s Sharia Court of Appeal, Muhammad Tambari […]
News Top Stories

Imo APC crisis: Court stops Uzodimma’s APC faction

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The FCT High Court Abuja has struck out an application by a faction of APC loyal to the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma seeking to truncate the tenure of the incumbent state executive of the party. The APC faction loyal to Governor Uzodinma, led by Prince Marcon Nlemigbo had approached the Court presided over […]
News

Ortom’s letter to Buhari proves penchant for stoking religious, ethnic tension – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again displayed his penchant for stoking the fire of religious and ethnic tension with his recent letter to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Foundation for Equity and Justice (FEJ) condemned the governor’s stance in a statement on Friday.  Ortom had accused the president of not doing enough to halt […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica