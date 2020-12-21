Zulum disburses N154m to 704 SMEs in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday disbursed N32 million to 704 small and medium entrepreneurs in the state, bringing to N154 million the amount disbursed by the governor in the last one week to boost small businesses, stimulate the local economy and fight poverty.

The distribution took place along Damboa Road, where 304 persons in small businesses received N50,000 each and at Kulo Gumna, where 400 more benefited the same N50,000 each; both places are in Maiduguri. A total of N35.2 million was disbursed to entrepreneurs in yesterday’s exercise.

Before it, N75 million was earlier distributed to kolanut sellers, N20 million to traders around Dandal and another N24 million to traders operating around Customs Roundabout in Maiduguri.

Each of the beneficiaries also received N50, 000 to boost their small businesses. At yesterday’s programme, Governor Zulum charged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the empowerment package given to them, adding that the disbursement was in fulfillment of his campaign promises to the people. Speaking with journalists later, the governor said: “We want to empower them, you are aware that many of our people have completely lost their means of livelihood as a result of the insurgency.

Empowerment is one of the items in our 10 pact agenda, so in fulfillment of our campaign promises we have to empower our people so that they can be gainfully self-employed. I appeal to the beneficiaries to make judicious utilisation of the little we have given them so that it can grow and make some impact.”

