Zulum disburses N1bn support for low-profile entrepreneurs in Biu

The Borno State Government has flagged off the second phase of economic empowerment to small and medium enterprises in three local government areas of southern part of the state.

While flaging off the disbursement in Biu, the head-quarters of Biu Local Government on Friday, Governor Babagana Zulum charged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the empowerment package distributed to them.

He said that any of the beneficiaries that repays 50 per cent of the total amount he received in three years, government will wave the remaining 50 per cent.

A total of N1billion was set aside for disbursement to about 5,000 entrepreneurs from six local government areas of Biu, Gowza, Ngala, Monguno, Mobbar and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council. It would be recalled that the Borno State government in collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BoI), has also raised N1billion for disbursement to entrepreneurs in form of interest free loans.

Each party brought N500 million. Similarly, while in Biu Governor Zulum distributed over 80 commercial vehicles and tricycles (Keke Napep) to different beneficiaries as part of social protection and livelihood support.

In December 2020, Zulum had also disbursed N154 million to various entrepreneurs within Maiduguri. Before them, in January 2020, N515 million was disbursed in ‘cash for work’ programme in which 2,862 members of “Ecomog”, an outlawed political political thuggery group, were paid N30,000 each month for a half of the year.

The youths received payments for cleaning the streets. Earlier in December 2019, N384 million was distributed to empower street beggars in preparation to ban street begging.

