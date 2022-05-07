News

Zulum dissolves executive council

The Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the dissolution of the Borno State executive council after their constitution about three years ago. Governor Zulum in a statement signed by the Acting Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Danjuma Ali, and made available to journalists said the dissolution is with immediate effect.

The Acting SSG, who is the permanent secretary, administration and general services, Danjuma Ali, said the members were directed to handover the affairs of their ministries to the permanent secretaries The statement further explained that the dissolution is to create an enabling environment for interested members of the EXCO to legally participate in the forthcoming primaries and congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC). The governor, according to the statement, expressed deepest appreciation to members of the executive council for unquantifiable contributions while they held offices and wished them the best of luck in future endeavors.

 

