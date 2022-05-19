Zulum distributes N30m, food, textile to 6,000

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday supervised the distribution of N30 million, food items and textile materials to 6,000 vulnerable men and women in Gwange I, II, and III wards. The distribution took place around 7:30 am at a primary school located around Filin Parade, in Gwange, Maiduguri. Zulum said while the state government provided the N30 million and clothing, the Federal Government through the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) and Dangote Foundation provided the bags of rice and cartons of food packs distributed on Wednesday. He thanked them for the donations. With the distribution, a total of 18,000 persons have so far benefited in five distributions that covered nine wards from which 2,000 persons were identified in each of the wards. During Ramadan, a committee constituted by the governor distributed palliatives 4,000 residents of Bolori I & II wards; in Shehuri for 4,000 residents of Shehuri north and south wards; in Hausari for 4,000 residents of Hausari and Fezzan ward, and in Jere for 4,000 residents of Mairi and Maimusari wards.
