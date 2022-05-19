News

Zulum distributes N30m, food, textile to 6,000

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday supervised the distribution of N30 million, food items and textile materials to 6,000 vulnerable men and women in Gwange I, II, and III wards. The distribution took place around 7:30 am at a primary school located around Filin Parade, in Gwange, Maiduguri. Zulum said while the state government provided the N30 million and clothing, the Federal Government through the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) and Dangote Foundation provided the bags of rice and cartons of food packs distributed on Wednesday. He thanked them for the donations. With the distribution, a total of 18,000 persons have so far benefited in five distributions that covered nine wards from which 2,000 persons were identified in each of the wards. During Ramadan, a committee constituted by the governor distributed palliatives 4,000 residents of Bolori I & II wards; in Shehuri for 4,000 residents of Shehuri north and south wards; in Hausari for 4,000 residents of Hausari and Fezzan ward, and in Jere for 4,000 residents of Mairi and Maimusari wards.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Twitter suspends Trump’s account permanently

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter has announced the suspension of U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform permanently. Trump’s account was suspended after he tweeted: “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly […]
News

Ogun businessman asks #EndSARS to sheathe sword, offers employment

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Amidst #EndSARS imbroglio in the country, a foremost estate agent and businessman, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye yesterday urged protesters to sheathe their sword and allow governments at all levels address their grievances as he inaugurated a multi-millionaire hotel, creating jobs for numerous youths in Atan, a suburb of Ogun State.   He was, however, eulogized by […]
News Top Stories

Climate change: MTN commits to zero emissions by 2040

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications Group, MTN, has pledged its commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. The telecom company hinges the commitment on its belief in the benefits of a healthy planet, while noting that the impacts of climate change has become increasingly visible around the world.   The company added that with the global warming on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica