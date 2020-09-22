Metro & Crime

Zulum donates house, N20m to family of army commander killed by Boko Haram

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum,
has announced the donation of a house and N20 million to the family of Dahiru Bako, late commander of 25 task force brigade.
Bako was killed in a Boko Haram ambush on Sunday.
Speaking on Tuesday at the burial of the late commander, Zulum described Bako’s death as a loss to the entire nation.
“Indeed it is a very sad moment, this is not a loss to the family of Late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako alone, not to the Nigerian Military, it is a loss to Borno and indeed Nigeria,” Zulum said.
“He was humble and committed in discharging his duties, he is part of the success recorded in degrading Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.
“He has been one of the greatest in trying to stabilize not only Borno but even the neighbouring Yobe State. We will remember his contributions forever, may almighty Allah reward him, and forgive him.
“To his family may they bear this irreparable lost. To all the soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Military that lost their lives, may Almighty Allah reward and forgive them. The injured ones we pray for their quck recovery.
“I am reliably informed that Col. Bako did not have a house of his own. We cannot ignore the family he left behind. We share their grief and nothing can equal his life. Nevertheless, I am pleased to announce that Borno State Government will build a befitting house for the family of late Col. Bako.
“For the welfare of his family, Borno State Government will relase the sum of N20 million as support for them. A cheque to the effect will be ready later today or tomorrow morning.”
Zulum said he had been informed that the Nigerian Army has offered scholarships to Bako’s children.
The governor promised the family that the death of Bako and other fallen heroes shall not be in vain.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos CJ pledges commitment for effective justice delivery

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba has pledged his commitment to effectively administer justice to boost confidence of the public in the judiciary.   Justice Alogba, who gave this promise at the special Mosque service to mark the beginning of 2020/2021 Legal Year in the state, admonished members of the bench not […]
Metro & Crime

Students protest fuel, electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Students in Ogun State yesterday protested the increment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol and electricity tariff by the Federal Government.   The students, under aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), described […]
Metro & Crime

Police dismisses officer for allegedly killing tricyclist over N100 bribe in Adamawa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Police has dismissed one of its operatives in Adamawa State for allegedly killing a tricyclist who refused to give him bribe. The affected policemen, Corporal Richard Japheth, had on June 1, 2020 in Maiha Local Government Area allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old tricyclist, Arabo Dauda, for not giving a bribe of N100. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: