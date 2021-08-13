News

Zulum enrolls Borno 5,361 orphans in school

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday in Monguno, supervised the enrollment of school-age children whose parents were killed by Boko Haram fighters in school. A total number of 5,361 orphans were registered during the two-day exercise.

According to the state government, each of them will be given free uniforms, writing materials and free meals at school. The 5,361 children are part of the over 50,000 children who became orphans either because Boko Haram killed their parents or they went missing after the hoodlums attacked their communities. Despite the exercise being meant for orphans, some parents demanded the enrollment of their children, which Zulum promised to approve. The governor appealed to the guardians of the orphans to ensure their wards regularly attend school. He also announced that he would engage Islamiyya teachers to teach guardians and other adults willing to learn. Zulum also approved scholarships from primary to tertiary education for children of members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), hunters, and vigilantes fighting Boko Haram.

Our Reporters

