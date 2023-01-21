Zulum expresses concern over scarcity of new naira notes in Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has expressed concern over the non-availability and circulation of the redesigned naira notes in the state. Zulum, who disclosed this when officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) and Committee on I mplementation, Usage and Level of Compliance of the redesigned naira notes paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Maiduguri on Friday, said that banks are operating in only three local government areas in the state, while the remaining ones have been without banks for decades.

“Borno State Government is really in support of the CBN policy in redesigning new naira notes as it will have a long run positive effect on Nigerians, but sincerely speaking, all the infrastructures needed to implement this new CBN’s policy are not in existence in many communities of Borno,” Zulum said.

He further said “If as governor, I do not possess the new naira notes as at now, what of the poor people in the villages or on the streets?. Just last week, our government approved the release of the sum of N800 million to cushion the hardship faced by our repentant Boko Haram Terrorists, so how do you expect these repentant terrorists, who are still under the custody of our security operatives, to come out to exchange their old naira notes or open account with commercial banks,” he said.

