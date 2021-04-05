Zulum felicitates with Christians at Easter

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday felicitated with all Christian faithful in the state at the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

Zulum in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, also said he was proud of Christians and Muslims in the state for maintaining peaceful coexistence in all the 27 local government areas of the state, despite facing tough situations from Boko Haram since 2009, whose fighters had undertaken numerous attacks on places of worship in the state.

The governor said: “As Christians all over the world mark this year’s Easter celebration, which began on Friday, I felicitate with my Christian brothers and sisters in Borno State.

“A season like this, which calls for deep and shared reflection on our lives in general, should remind us of not just the challenges we continually face, but also, to be grateful for some accomplishments we have made together as citizens with equal stakes in the Borno project.

“For me, one great accomplishment recorded in Borno State was the peaceful co-existence between Muslims and Christians across the 27 local government areas despite being faced with all manners of inciting tactics deployed by those who wished to knock our heads.

“I am immensely proud of the people of Borno for the religious harmony between Christians and Muslims in families, communities, schools, all our social and political gatherings; at government institutions, private work places, markets and other business places, in our sporting activities and other aspects of our shared existenc

Like this: Like Loading...