Zulum frowns at routine attacks on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday visited Jakana, one of the major towns along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, during which he expressed his displeasure about what has become routine attacks on travellers and villagers by Boko Haram, part of which was Friday’s abduction of over 30 travellers.

Zulum said it was disappointing that the majority of the attacks within the last two years took place between Auno and Jakana, a distance of about 20 kilometres. He said: “I have had occasions to defend the Nigerian military in order to boost the morale of commanders and their troops at the front lines, because I know the true picture of things, however, I am really disappointed that despite all support from both the federal government and from us in Borno State, our military is failing to secure an area of 20 kilometres, which is the distance between Auno and Jakana.

“And incidentally, the majority of Boko Haram’s attacks along this Maiduguri- Damaturu-Kano road keeps happening between Auno andJakana. So, if the military cannot secure 20 kilometres, howcantheykeepuswiththe hopethattheywilldefeatBoko Haram?” Zulum asked.”

The governor also berated the army and the state government-owned rapid response squad, which was made up of well equipped policemen, vigilantes and local hunters, for lack of visibility along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road, which he thought made it feasible for Boko Haram to keep running their show in the same axis and on multiple occasions.

“With all of you journalists, we drove from Maiduguri to this place, Jakana. We did not see soldiers on the road, we did not see even our own rapid response squad on this road and they were trained, employed, kitted and paid to protect Nigerians within their areas of operation and these Nigerians include travellers plying this busy and important road,” the governor said

Like this: Like Loading...