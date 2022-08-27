News

Zulum fumes as APC washes hands of sealing of Borno NNPP office

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has frowned at the closure of the state’s office of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Maiduguri by the Borno State Urban Development Board. The governor has however directed the board to immediately unseal the office, describing the act as “wrong timing.” Zulum’s media aide, Malam Isa Gusau, on Friday said that when the governor became aware of the board’s action, he directed that it should be reversed saying, “no matter the justification, the timing is wrong”.

The governor said though the board claimed to have acted in the same regard in acted against other offices, by sealing the NNPP’s headquarters for wrongful conversion of residential area for office is a wrong timing. The statement added that no matter the justification, the board’s decision is bound to be given political interpretation which could heat up the polity and cause needless distraction. According to the statement, Zulum believes that all political parties should be free to lawfully operate and citizens should be free to associate with political parties of their choice without hindrances. Reacting to the development, the Borno State Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Bukar Dalori, said the party has no hand in the development and that of the arrest of party’s senatorial candidate for Borno Central, Alhaji Mohammed Attom, in Maiduguri, the state capital.

It could be recalled that armed policemen stormed the newly refurbished building on Thursday and took over control, a situation that created panic in the area. Dalori in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Maiduguri on Friday expressed shock over the accusation by NNPP suggesting that either APC or Zulum had ordered the closure of its office.

“Our attention has been drawn to unsubstantiated claims that Borno APC and His Excellency, Governor Babagana Zulum were responsible for the sealing up of NNPP Secretariat in Maiduguri as alleged. “As Chairman of Inter- Party Advisory Committee, IPAC, the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, I want to emphatically state that, the APC in Borno has high respect for all political parties in the state, and by extension the National Leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso who was our former card carrying member before jumping out of the ship.” He said.

 

