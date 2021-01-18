News

Zulum gives N624m scholarship lifeline to 23,776 students

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the release of N624.3 million for the payment of scholarship to 23,776 residents of the state in 49 tertiary institutions across the country.

 

Commissioner for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Babagana Mustapha Mallambe, who announced this in a statement yesterday, said payments to students of the state origin had commenced with N320 million paid to students in nine institutions under the first batch while the second batch of students would start getting theirs from today, Monday, January 18, with the sum of N304.3 million to be disbursed.

 

“From a total of N624,370,000 approved and released by His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Zulum, for scholarship to 23,776 Borno students, the ministry has disbursed N320 million under the first batch, to students in nine tertiary schools located in Borno State.

 

Those paid include  part four and five students of University of Maiduguri, students in Borno State University, Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, Sir Kashim Ibrahim College, College of Education Waka, Biu, Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies, College of Business Administration Konduga, Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education, Science and Technology-Bama and those in Mohammed Lawan College of Agriculture,”

 

Mallambe said. The commissioner added that from today, January 18, 2021, the ministry would commence the disbursement of another N304,370,000 to Borno students in 40 higher institutions across Nigeria.

 

Mallambe also disclosed that Governor Zulum had approved financial support to resident doctors of Borno origin located in different parts of the country, to enable them fund capacity development programmes that would be potentially beneficial to Borno people in the long run.

