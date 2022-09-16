Zulum grants N100m to 1,000 unemployed Borno youths

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday in Biu, distributed a grant of N100 million as empowerment to 1,000 unemployed youths from different wards in Biu Local Government Area of the state. The grant is meant to be used as start-up capital for small businesses and to stimulate the economy of Biu, Zulum said when he commenced the distribution in Biu. Earlier during his visit, Zulum inaugurated a megasize Government Secondary School, Buratai in Biu for 1,500 students. He also opened a higher Islamic school for 1,200 students and a zonal monitoring and evaluation department. The N100 million grant to 1,000 unemployed youths was the fourth of Zulum’s activities in the town.

The governor said the government must sustain its fight to reduce unemployment and to fight poverty, stating that poverty played a crucial role in the emergence of Boko Haram. He added that his administration was doing everything humanly possible to assist vulnerable citizens across the state. The governor also urged beneficiaries of the grant to make good use of the money for the betterment of their livelihoods. Earlier, Commissioner for Youth Empowerment, Sports Development and Poverty Alleviation, Saina Buba, said the beneficiaries were selected from wards across Biu Local Government

