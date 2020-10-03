Zulum: Group tasks Buhari on security, socio-economic devt

Worried by the frequent attack on the Borno State Governor, Babaguna Zulum, the Muslim Congress (TMC) has charged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government on the spate of insecurity in the nation, saying there was need for improvement of security to make the nation safe for everyone.

Speaking during a virtual press conference to herald the year 2020 edition of its Annual Week programme, tagged:” TMC (Lagos) Annual State Week (TASW)”, the Head of the TMC Lagos, Alhaji Mikail Animasaun, said the attacks on the governor called for the need to boost the security architecture of the nation to guarantee the safety of lives and property. He commended the effort made so far at waging war against terrorism but said there was need to do more.

Animashaun also said the Muslim Congress (TMC) has provide solutions to challenges overwhelming Nigerians since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, most especially the effect and challenges posed by the deadly coronavirus on the society, economy and religious belief. He added that the Islamic organisation has continued to take action on socio-economic well-being through its various advocacy programmes. According to him, the organisationnoticesthatpeoplebelieve wereshakenbytheconsequence of the pandemic, adding that the organisation through its annual weekprogrammes,would tackle the effects and the consequences bedeviling the country socio economic system.

He said: “There is a perceived logical argument against God when looking at a crisis, you have atheists fomenting that if really God really exists, why did He not prevent the pandemic, why are we having all this challenges all around the world when there is God, Why has He not saved the world? What we are saying in actual sense is that the way Almighty Allah works is different.”

