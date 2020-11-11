News

Zulum hails UAE’s conviction of Boko Haram sponsors

…asks FG to follow up, expand searchlight

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday said he was glad that for the first time in 11 years, there appeared to be headway in tracking some alleged financiers of Boko Haram activities in the North-East part of the country. The insurgency by the Boko Haram sect had left thousands of citizens killed, millions displaced and private property and public institutions worth $9 billion destroyed in the state and other parts of the North-East and the country at large.

Zulum’s message, which was contained in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, was in reaction to Monday’s report in major Nigerian newspapers about six Nigerians convicted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the funding of Boko Haram activities in Nigeria.

The report detailed how an Abu Dhabi Ap-peal Court upheld the conviction of some Nigerians for allegedly supplying almost N300 million to fund the insurgents. The convicts, according to the court, allegedly used bureau de change operations to send $782,000 to Boko Haram in 17 separate transfers from Dubai to Nigeria between 2015 and 2016. Governor Zulum, however, said he acknowledged and respected the rights of families of those convicted who, according to the report, had raised questions on the UAE court judgement, maintaining that the convicts were innocent of the charges.

Zulum urged the “Federal Government to consider setting up a multi- team with trusted representatives from the Federal Ministries of Justice, Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad and the ECOWAS Intergovernmental Action Group on Terrorism Financing in West Africa (GIABA), to assiduously work with the UAE government to look into the issues raised by families crying foul of the judgement and more importantly, to follow-up on the findings by the UAE with the hope of using the intelligence, if authenticated, to expand the search on other Boko Haram sponsors that may be helping in similar ways.”

The governor, who in February and October this year, declared two days of state-wide fasting and prayer against Boko Haram and their sponsors, urged the people of Borno to sustain such prayers for God to expose all sponsors of Boko Haram and anyone who were knowingly benefiting from the crisis at the expense of peace in the state.

The 22nd report of the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team had identified charitable donations, extortion, smuggling and ransom remittances from kidnapping as some of the ways through which Boko Haram was raising funds.

