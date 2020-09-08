News

Zulum hosts CBN team, wants 65,000 hectares cultivated in Borno

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday hosted an agro-facilitating team from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with the governor targeting the cultivation of 65,000 hectares of different crops, to begin this year.

 

The meeting, which held at the Borno State Liaison Office complex in Abuja  had in attendance six officials from the Central Bank, led by Mahmood Nyako, a deputy director, whose team included CBN’s head of anchor borrowers, Chika Nwaja and Mohammed Garba Said, who heads the bank’s fish farming intervention programme. Borno’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Engr Bukar, Chairman of Borno State’s Mega Farms Project, Hon. Musa Inuwa Kubo, were part of Governor Zulum’s team.

 

The governor said the state was interested in keying into CBN’s anchor borrowers’ and commercial agriculture programmes with the aim of cultivating 30,000 hectares of sesame seeds, 10,000 hectares of maize, 10,000 hectares of sorghum, 15,000 hectares for cultivation of rice, groundnut and cowpea with each to take 5,000 hectares.

 

The cultivation was to take place in farms located in Borno Central, South and North, in line with the governor’s aggressive efforts to restore agriculture in livelihood protection for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and resettled com-munities.

 

Also at the meeting, Governor Zulum indicated interest in the state taking advantage of CBN’s fish farming intervention. Teams from Borno State government and the CBN were expected to hold another meeting in Maiduguri next week to agree on areas the bank would support “huge investment to create a value chain in fish farming.”

 

Governor Zulum had identified communities in the state where citizens engage in fish farming, pointing out that his administration was going to invest in ways the citizens would have increased yield for wealth creation and to enhance food sufficiency in the state.

