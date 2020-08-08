News

Zulum inaugurates N200m water projects in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has inaugurated two water projects valued at over N200 in Gwaidamgatiand Shehuri North wards of Maiduugri metropolis, constructed by Balewa Oil Foundation and Jack Rich Foundation for the two communities.

While inaugurating the two water projects, yesterday in Maiduguri, Zulum said: “Provision of potable water for human and animal consumption is a cardinal objective of this administration, that is why we allocated a substantial part of 2020 budget to the water sector.”

While appreciating the president and founder of Balewa Oil foundation, Mr Jack Rich Tein, for the project, the governor, said: “The projects will provide water to over 500,000 people in the two communities. “Let me use this opportunity to call on the leaders of these communities to guide and consider maximum protection of facilities for both human and animal consumption. I understand the donor also employed over 3,000 youths and offered scholarship to over 3,000 youths to study in UK, Canada, Ghana and other countries.”

Earlier, the facilitator of the project and former Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Ambassador Babagana Kungibe, said: “Mr. Jack Rich Tein, had been engaged in providing succour to the needy In the North, South and Eastern parts of the country in the area of water supply, education among others. “The donor has approved the construction of 3 boreholes in each state in the Federation but graciously approved the construction of four boreholes in Borno State due to the insurgency.

He said: “The Foundation has also expended the sum of N100 million each for the construction of water projects in Gwaudamgari, Shehuri, Gubio and Buu Local Government Areas. Each project is expected to provide clean water to over 300,000 people.” Also speaking the President of the Balewa Oil, Mr Jack Rich, said: “I was once like you, keep up hope the dream and one day you will do more than what I am doing today. Don’t lose hope, keep the dream, one day you will be not only like me but surpass me.”

