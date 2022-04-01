Zulum: Insurgency reduced by 80% with repentant B/Haram in Borno

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday said the mass surrender of Boko Haram fighters has help in reducing insurgency in the state by 80 per cent. Meanwhile, the President of the Republic of Niger Mohamed Bazoum has said he leaders in the Sahel, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, are considering the replication of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to fight terrorists in the region. Zulum said after Buhari’s meeting with Bazoum:

“In Borno State, these people voluntarily surrendered by themselves. There is no provision, no law in the whole world, which states that those that have voluntarily surrendered shall be killed. “And because of this surrender, amongst others, the insurgency situation in Borno State has been reduced by about 80 per cent. “We also became resilient enough to fight them. Involvement of civilian JTF, community resilience, enhancing peace building, social cohesion and stability are some of the things that we need to do in order to reduce insurgency.” On what the country needed todotostembanditry in the North West, the governor said it was important to enhance the means of livelihood of thepeople, especially those in the North.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...