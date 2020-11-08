News

Zulum: Lagos’ destruction planned to hurt residents

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum yesterday described the attack and destruction of properties in Lagos in the wake of the #ENDSARS protests as “mind-boggling”, saying that the violence was deliberately contrived to hurt Lagosians.

The governor said this when he led political leaders from the Northeast region of the country on a commiseration visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos over the attack.
Zulum and his entourage, which included his predecessor and lawmaker representing Borno Central in the Senate, Senator Kashim Shettima, were received by Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Marina.

 

Speaking after watching the ugly images of the destroyed assets, Zulum said the proportion of the destruction was too much for Lagos  to bear, stressing that the cost of rebuilding the State would bring about discomfort to residents and citizens whose businesses are tied to peace in Lagos.

 

He said: “We are here on behalf of governors from the entire Northeast region and its people to commiserate with the people of Lagos and their governor over the recent unfortunate incident of violence in Lagos, which left wanton destruction of both the public and private properties.”

