News

Zulum lauds military for neutralising 25 ISWAP, Boko Haram fighters, recovered gun trucks

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

The Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has commended troop of Operation Hadin Kai for successfully neutralising 25 members of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram insurgents and destroyed dozens of gun trucks on Monday evening in Chabbal along Maiduguri- Gubio road.

Zulum in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, described the military’s success in upturning an ambush planned by the insurgents as very commendable, urging the troops to sustain recent gains over the insurgents. The governor said: “I am happy to have confirmed from multiple sources that our gallant troops under the 7 Division Garrison of Operation Hadin Kai have once again successfully dislodged at least 25 fighters of ISWAP/Boko Haram alongside several gun trucks on Monday evening around Chabbal. I highly commend all troops and anyone who contributed to that victory.”

“The government and good people of Borno State are proud of our troops and we will continue to accord them all the support they require from us. “We must continue to combine both military and persuasive approach in our shared determination to end the insurgency as soon as this can happen

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Armed thugs unleash terror on Christian worshipers in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

D are-devil armed thugs on Monday attacked Dunamis International Church, Ayingba, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, beating up Christian worshipers who were on a peaceful prayer walk for the country.   The thugs allegedly led by a former chairman and local government  chairmanship aspirant for the December 12 council polls, stormed the […]
News

Firm creates N2.9bn handbag to help ‘save the oceans’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The world’s most expensive handbag has been created to help raise awareness of ocean pollution. The item costs €6m (N2,910,000,000), with €800,000 (N388,000,000) of the proceeds going towards operations to clean the seas. Made of semi-shiny alligator, the bag is embellished with a diamond pavé accessory and 10 white gold butterflies with sapphires, diamonds […]
News Top Stories

Lamentation in Senate over security challenges

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate was, yesterday, greeted by intense vexation, lamentation and threats over what it described as President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to tackle the deteriorating insecurity in Nigeria.   The development in the apex legislative chamber followed a Point of Order and accompanying motion, brought to its floor during plenary by Senator Bello Mandiya (APC-Katsina), on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica