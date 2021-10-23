Zulum lauds military for neutralising 25 ISWAP, Boko Haram fighters, recovered gun trucks

The Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has commended troop of Operation Hadin Kai for successfully neutralising 25 members of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram insurgents and destroyed dozens of gun trucks on Monday evening in Chabbal along Maiduguri- Gubio road.

Zulum in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, described the military’s success in upturning an ambush planned by the insurgents as very commendable, urging the troops to sustain recent gains over the insurgents. The governor said: “I am happy to have confirmed from multiple sources that our gallant troops under the 7 Division Garrison of Operation Hadin Kai have once again successfully dislodged at least 25 fighters of ISWAP/Boko Haram alongside several gun trucks on Monday evening around Chabbal. I highly commend all troops and anyone who contributed to that victory.”

“The government and good people of Borno State are proud of our troops and we will continue to accord them all the support they require from us. “We must continue to combine both military and persuasive approach in our shared determination to end the insurgency as soon as this can happen

Like this: Like Loading...