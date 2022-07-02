News

Zulum launches free maternal healthcare services, Wulari PHC facility

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has launched Free Health Care service to pregnant women in the state, as he commissioned a 30/beds Wulari Primary Healthcare Facility. While launching the Free maternal services/ commissioning the Wulari Primary Healthcare Facility at the Wulari PHC, Maiduguri on Friday, Governor Babagana Zulum said: “It is my singular honour and privilege to launch free maternal services and free drugs to pregnant women and the commissioning of Wulari Primary Healthcare Centre of the Maiduguri metropolis.”. Governor Zulum said over N900 million has been released for a Drug Revolving Fund in which over N300 million was meant for Free maternal drugs and urged pregnant women to make themselves available for the services.

“Healthcare delivery is one of the 10 pact agenda of my administration and 25 year Development Plan, within the three years of my administration we were able to construct and equip over 200 Health care facilities and employ over 100 doctors, 600 Nurses and Midwives, 150 Healthcare workers among others”, Zulum added.

He added: “It could be recalled that during my campaign promises, I came and saw this place was occupied by miscreants and I promised to construct a PHC here and thanked God today we are witnessing the commissioning of the 30 beds Primary Healthcare facility”. The governor urged the members of the community to go out en-mass to obtain their PVCs to vote the APC government for more dividends of democracy, stressing that the government is doing a lot to rebuild the state. On the issue of power, Governor Zulum said government is doing everything possible to complete the ingoing 50 Megawatts, Maiduguri Gas Power plant before the end of the year, repairs the damaged Electricity Tower and double circuit, Maiduguri Damaturu lin

 

