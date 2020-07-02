Zulum loses Chief of Staff, Wakil

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has lost his Chief of Staff to the Government House. Maiduguri, Dr. Babagana Wakil.

Wakil died during a brief illness at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

However, the cause of his death was not disclosed yet.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau, said in a statement that Wakil’s remains were scheduled for burial yesterday at his extended family residence in Shehuri North, Maiduguri.

He said: “May Allah, Subhanahu Wa ta’ala, in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, admit him into aljanna and give his family the strength to bear our collective loss.”

