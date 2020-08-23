Zulum, military committed to security in Bornu, says Bwala

Mr. Inuwa Bwala is an author, politician and a former Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture in Borno State. In this interview, he speaks about insecurity in the North-East, especially Borno State and Professor Babagana Zulum’s collaboration with the military to tame the insurgents

How would you describe the security situation in Borno now, given recent events?

As a cautious optimist, I will say things will be better. The military has intensified its operations in the hinterlands where we still have problems and their efforts are yielding results. We have heard about their conquests around the shores of the Lake Chad where the problem is still intractable. I am aware that many local governments and major cities like Bama have been recovered.

Recently, the Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Umar Kyari El-Kanemi and about 41,000 subjects celebrated Duber and Sallah. But you must also acknowledge that more needs to be done because it was reported recently that about 17 local governments in Bornu State are still under Boko Haram attack, though we must note that there is a difference between being under attack and taking control of any local government.

Such local governments as Konduga, Ngala, Damboa, Mobbar, Abadam, Marte, Kaga, Nganzai, Kukuwa, Mafa, Dikwa and Kala/ Balge still suffer pockets of attacks, though some of these local governments have military bases, which is an indication that the military needs to do more to flush our these insurgents.

You may have seen and heard about the marvelous efforts the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum who has been working round the clock to see that displaced people are resettled in their communities, as a panacea for return of normal activities in those areas hitherto identified as flashpoints.

As it is, normal life activities have resumed in several communities, as the Governor goes personally to the communities and see to the people’s resettlement. He gives them palliatives and tools to start normal activities, besides providing them with shelters.

From what we know, the government and the military have been complementing each other to see to the eradication of the residuals of the insurgents and creating the needed atmosphere for normal life to resume across the state.

How can you juxtapose your statement against the reports of attacks in some communities, in which the governor’s convoy was even attacked recently?

I will be playing the ostrich if I ignore certain facts on ground, especially the one in which the life of the governor came under direct threat. But mark you, I did not say everywhere has been liberated. I am implying that greater part of the areas hitherto under consistent attack enjoy some reprieve now, to the effect that those dreaded areas today are enjoying some degree of liveliness.

There was a serious breach of security during the governor’s visit to Baga, which led to his expression of dissatisfaction with the operations of the military who were on ground at the time of the incident. I will not go into the attendant controversies in that incident, but I must say that it was most embarrassing.

Both the governor and the Army high command have put that incident behind them and have been collaborating to root out some of these unforeseen miscreants. But recently the military or so it appears and their sympathisers faulted the governor and have even demanded for an apology from the governor. Does that not give you the impression that all may not be well after all?

I doubt if the military will attempt to make further issues out that situation. Be that as it may, I regard the authors of that script as most uncharitable war mongers, who do not mean well for the people of Borno State who are at the receiving end of the imbroglio. You may have noticed the friendly exchanges between the governor and the Service Chiefs when he visited Abuja recently.

I was privileged to listen to the governor discussing and comparing notes with top military commanders in the theatre of war recently and as I stated in an earlier piece, I wonder where the so-called quarrel with the military is coming from. These press releases purported to have come from an anonymous group or individual was to the best of my knowledge a futile attempt to pitch the military against Governor Zulum.

At the risk of appearing too defensive of the governor, I recall receiving a call from a London number and the caller asked me what special things Governor Zulum has done to the people of Borno and to me in particular that make me defend him always, state that it was a mere blackmail. I asked the particular caller to tell me what bad things Governor Zulum has done that made him hate the governor so much even when others hail him.

The conversation could not continue because I knew where the caller was coming from. I could figure out where the conspiracy and mischief might be coming from, as it was obvious to me that there was a deeper political dimension to the vituperations from obviously sponsored group or individual against Governor Zulum, all in an attempt to either provoke a friction with the President and the Chief of Army Staff, using the Baga incident’ as a decoy, or distract attention from the good works Governor Zulum is doing.

With the type of public perception about the governor’s relationship with the military, what best ways do you think the narrative could be changed?

As much as public perceptions matter in every discourse, deliberate mischief and disruptive narratives do a lot of damage to information management. People are at liberty to believe a particular narrative depending on their preconceived notions.

The best way to go about it is for the governor to remain focused and not take it out on the military as the masterminds of the campaign of calumny.

The best way is for both to continue nurturing the cordial relationship as could be seen in their friendly public exchanges and leave the war mongers to their preoccupation of triggering needless conflicts.

May I state that the people of Borno do not enjoy the luxury of playing pranks given their years of suffering. They have suffered enough to shun issues that will tend to prolong their torture.

To the effect that the life of the governor had been put at stake and people have the duty to lend their individual and collective voices against every attempt to cause crisis of confidence between Governor Zulum and the military on the one hand and between the governor and the Commander-in-Chief on the other hand.

Could the seeming cordial relationship between the governor and the military high command be a facade?

Neither Governor Zulum nor the military high command is a politician in the strict sense of it. None of them know how to pretend either. We have seen them relate behind the scenes, away from public glare and we can attest to the fact that they are genuinely collaborative in the quest to address the insecurity palaver.

