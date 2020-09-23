Zulum mourns Bako, says sacrifices by soldiers’ll not be in vain

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum and the people of the state yesterday mourned Col. D. C. Bako, Commander, 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole, saying that sacrifices by him and other heroes, would not be in vain.

The governor in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, reacted to the army’s confirmation of Bako’s eventual death from injuries sustained in combat around Damboa in the southern part of the state on Sunday. “It was public knowledge that I, Zulum, liked late Col. Bako and so did many people. Bako was a true soldier, who inspired his troops and led them to front lines with exceptional courage that was clearly out of pure patriotism, he fought very hard and very well.

“He defeated many enemies of peace and protected many sons and daughters of Borno State to the extent that he gave his life defending the people of Borno. By the grace of God, the supreme sacrifices made by Col. Bako and many other heroes like him in the armed forces and volunteers, shall not be in vain.

“The death of our heroes, sad as it is, only reinforces our confidence in the strong will exhibited by our gallant troops and volunteers that defending our country comes ahead of everything. The people of Borno will forever be grateful to late Col. Bako and everyone like him. “We pray that Allah forgives his shortcomings and those of all our fallen heroes.

The government of Borno will continue to support through all means humanly possible, in trying to help them succeed in the on-going war against Boko Haram. We pray that God protects our troops and volunteers from recording any more casualties. “I share in the grief of Col. Bako’s family and the families of all those who have died fighting for Borno. I commiserate with Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State, the Nigerian Army and the entire Nigerian military over the loss of a warrior.

“May the gallant soul of Col. Bako rest peacefully with our God, who rewards good people with unending joy after death, Amen,” the statement quoted Zulum to have said. Meanwhile, Governor Zulum yesterday announced the donation of a befitting house and N20 million to the widow and children left behind by late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako, who died from wounds sustained while battling Boko Haram elements.

The insurgents ambushed the commander’s troop on Sunday morning. Zulum at the burial of the late commander in Maiduguri yesterday, paid glowing tributes to the late hero and announced house and cash donations to the family of the deceased. “Indeed it is a very sad moment, this is not a loss to the family of late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako alone, not to the Nigerian Military, it is a loss to Borno and indeed Nigeria.”

