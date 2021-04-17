Zulum passes night in Damasak, as military beefsupsecuritywith12APC, patrolvehicles

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum on Thursday passed the night in Damasak, few hours after Boko Haram attack on the town resulted in the killing of 20 persons, while 21 persons were injured. Governor Zulum, who traveled alongside Senator Abubakar Kyari from Damasak, representing Borno North, and some officials were there to build resilience and confidence of the people of the area, and encouraged them not to flee their homes.

The governor later held operational meeting with soldiers and other security forces after which he presented 12 security vehicles, including an Armoured Personnel Carrier ( APC) and 11 patrol vehicles to strengthen the security agencies and vol-nteers made up of trained youths in the civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes, and those helping in the fight against insurgents. Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar local government area in northern Borno, is located in the fringes of Lake Chad, and it shares border with communities in Niger Republic.

The people of the town used to be producers and exporters of vegetables to target markets within Nigeria, Niger Republic and other neighbouring countries. The UN humanitarian hub, private residential houses, a police station, palace of the district head, a primary healthcare centre, and a GSM Village were among property destroyed. Tuesday’s attack on Damasak was the sixth in two weeks by the Boko Haram/ ISWP groups, as revealed by the residents.

Like this: Like Loading...