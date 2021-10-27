News

Zulum promises teachers minimum wage

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has promised to pay teachers the N30,000 new minimum wage. Zulum stated this on Monday at Government House in Maiduguri while inaugurating the reconstituted board of the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board. The board has Professor Bulama Kagu as Executive Chairman, Abubakar Mai Deribe, Alhaji Sadiq Abdallah and Habu Daja Aliyu as members. Zulum said, “One major issue in Borno’s primary education system today is the welfare of teachers. It is pathetic that there are teachers who are still collecting between N13,000 and N11,000.

I want to assure that despite economic challenges, we are working to ensure that every qualified teacher earns a minimum of N30,000 which is the national minimum wage.” The governor also said a number of unqualified teachers identified during assessments, who are trainable, will be sent for training. However, he said the un-trainable will be transferred to other departments as non-academic staff in schools.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP crisis: I’ve not resigned –Secondus

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has denied that he has resigned from office. A High Court in Calabar Cross River State, had issued interim order, suspending Secondus from office pending the determination of the case.   The National Chairman was absent at the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) […]
News

Kaduna govt denies reports of helicopters supplying arms to criminals

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Kaduna State Government on Friday denied reports that helicopters were supplying arms and ammunitions to criminal elements in the state. A statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan read, “the attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to the circulation of a story by certain blogs […]
News Top Stories

S’East: ‘5000 killed, 10,000 detained over clampdown on IPOB, ESN’

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Igbo elders demand halt to military operation The Igbo Elders Council (IEC), yesterday alleged that over 5000 Igbo youths have been killed and more than 10,000 others, thrown into detention camps in the on-going special security operation in the South East region of the country. The council comprising eminent leaders from the South East region, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica