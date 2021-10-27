Zulum promises teachers minimum wage

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has promised to pay teachers the N30,000 new minimum wage. Zulum stated this on Monday at Government House in Maiduguri while inaugurating the reconstituted board of the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board. The board has Professor Bulama Kagu as Executive Chairman, Abubakar Mai Deribe, Alhaji Sadiq Abdallah and Habu Daja Aliyu as members. Zulum said, “One major issue in Borno’s primary education system today is the welfare of teachers. It is pathetic that there are teachers who are still collecting between N13,000 and N11,000.

I want to assure that despite economic challenges, we are working to ensure that every qualified teacher earns a minimum of N30,000 which is the national minimum wage.” The governor also said a number of unqualified teachers identified during assessments, who are trainable, will be sent for training. However, he said the un-trainable will be transferred to other departments as non-academic staff in schools.

