Zulum receives Marte, Borno Assembly candidate into APC

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has received the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state House of Assembly candidate from Marte Local Government Area, Jidda Buji, alongside thousands of his supporters into the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the March 11 governorship and state constituency elections. While receiving Marte and his supporters at an APC campaign rally in Matte, Zulum said the defection of Hon Jidda Buji and his supporters into APC, signals the burial of PDP in the area and urged the people not to give PDP a chance to win single unit. While thanking the people of area for voting him and other APC candidates in 2019 while in camps and urged them to again vote for him and all other APC campaign from top to bottom in the coming 2023 general elections.
Pesidential system has failed Nigeria-Victor Attah
Former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah has recommended a return to parliamentary system of government for Nigeria, saying that the presidential system of government has failed the country. Attah, who was a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, which was monitored by Saturday Telegraph, recalled that the people of the […]
Ambrose Alli varsity crisis: Obaseki sets up special intervention team
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has appointed, Mr Andrew Olotu. Managing Director of Schlumberger Nigeria Ltd as chairman Special Intervention Team to exercise all the powers and functions of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma The Special Intervention Team is to function accordance with the provisions of the Ambrose Alli University […]
Constitution review: NASS urged to approve state police, devolution of powers
The Senate and House of Representatives committees on the review of the 1999 Constitution have been called upon to make provision for the creation of state police and devolution of powers in the on-going amendment exercise. It has also been advised to make provisions detailing the implementation of the autonomy of state legislatures. The Conference […]
