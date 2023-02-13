Zulum receives Marte, Borno Assembly candidate into APC

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has received the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state House of Assembly candidate from Marte Local Government Area, Jidda Buji, alongside thousands of his supporters into the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the March 11 governorship and state constituency elections. While receiving Marte and his supporters at an APC campaign rally in Matte, Zulum said the defection of Hon Jidda Buji and his supporters into APC, signals the burial of PDP in the area and urged the people not to give PDP a chance to win single unit. While thanking the people of area for voting him and other APC candidates in 2019 while in camps and urged them to again vote for him and all other APC campaign from top to bottom in the coming 2023 general elections.

