Metro & Crime

Zulum rejects naming of school project after him

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has rejected the decision of state officials to name a project at the Ramat Polytechnic in Maiduguri after him.

The governor announced his decision on Monday during the commissioning of two blocks of hostels renovated at the polytechnic.

According to a statement issued by the state, the renovated hostel facilities have the capacity to accommodate 1,500 students.

The plaque announcing the project read “Engr. Professor Babagana Umara Zulum male students’ hostel” but as soon as it was read out, Zulum declined the naming of the project after him.

“I will not allow any project named after me while I am in office. It should be after my tenure in office” Zulum was quoted as saying.

The governor praised the efforts of Babagana Mallambe, the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation for the smooth running of the polytechnic’s affairs.

Zulum was rector of the polytechnic from 2011 to 2015.

The Borno governor had also obtained a National Diploma in engineering from the polytechnic in 1988, before he proceeded to the University of Maiduguri and University of Ibadan for higher degrees.

Meanwhile, the development comes months after Zulum suspended the entire management of Ramat Polytechnic after he paid a surprise visit to the institution and expressed over the deplorable condition in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen abduct FCTA staff,  3 others, demand N50m ransom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja Suspected armed bandits have allegedly abducted a staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and three others in Kuje Area Council. The unfortunate incident was said to have  happened early hours of Wednesday,  when some gunmen attacked  Kiyi Town, Kuje, Abuja abducting one Mr Salami Olalekan, who is a  staff of FCTA, […]
Metro & Crime

Identities Of Lagos Students Killed By Truck Revealed

Posted on Author Reporter

The identities of secondary school children killed by a truck in the Ojodu region of Lagos State on Tuesday have been published by the Ojodu Local Council Development Association. When the truck ran over the students at 2 p.m., they were on their way home from school. In a statement titled ‘Events of fatal motor/pedestrian […]
Metro & Crime

Scores escape death, as train, truck collide in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Scores of passengers yesterday escaped death in Lagos when a train collided with a truck loaded with animal feeds.   The accident occurred at Jonathan Coker Railway Level Crossing, Fagba, Iju-Ishaga, Lagos State.   The accident occurred about 6:30am, when the driver of the truck tried to cross the rail before the train could reach […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica