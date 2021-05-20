News

Zulum resumes from vacation, prioritises security in Borno

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has resumed work after a 21-day vacation, during which he transmitted power to his Deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur, to act as governor. Zulum, who arrived in Maiduguri yesterday, addressed top government officials, party leaders and supporters. The governor assured the people that his administration’s top priority would remain the restoration of peace in the state to enable the revival of mass livelihoods through agricultural and other businesses. Zulum embarked on a vacation from April 29 to Wednesday, May 19, 20121. He had before his departure written to the state House of Assembly, requesting that his Deputy, Kadafur, be given full constitutional powers to take decisions without recourse to him, a request the Assembly granted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

By-election: You worked against APC, Araraume tells Uzodinma

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of sabotaging the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last Imo North senatorial byelection in the state. Araraume alleged that Uzodinma’s anti-APC activities was public knowledge across the South-East and urged the national leadership of the party to pay serious attention to […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria: A nation under siege

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye and Steve Uzoechi

As the level of insecurity occasioned by terrorism, kidnapping and attacks by herdsmen, continues to attract national outrage, prominent security experts, politicians and religious leaders have warned that without a quick intervention, the nation’s continual existence is threatened. Former Inspector-General of Police,   Chief Mike Okiro, one time Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian […]
News Top Stories

Presidency taunts opposition over #BringBackOurBoys

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…alleges group commissioned one million T-Shirts for campaign   The Presidency, yesterday, taunted the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other critics of the government over their reactions to the abduction and subsequent rescue of 344 boys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.     It accused the PDP and its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica