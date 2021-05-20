Zulum resumes from vacation, prioritises security in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has resumed work after a 21-day vacation, during which he transmitted power to his Deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur, to act as governor. Zulum, who arrived in Maiduguri yesterday, addressed top government officials, party leaders and supporters. The governor assured the people that his administration’s top priority would remain the restoration of peace in the state to enable the revival of mass livelihoods through agricultural and other businesses. Zulum embarked on a vacation from April 29 to Wednesday, May 19, 20121. He had before his departure written to the state House of Assembly, requesting that his Deputy, Kadafur, be given full constitutional powers to take decisions without recourse to him, a request the Assembly granted.
