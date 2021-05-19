Metro & Crime

Zulum resumes from vacation, prioritises security in Borno

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has resumed work after 21 days vacation, during which he transmitted power to his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur to act as governor.
Zulum, who arrived Maiduguri Wednesday afternoon, addressed top government officials, party leaders and supporters.
The governor assured that his administration’s top priority will remain the restoration of peace in the state to enable the revival of mass livelihoods through agricultural and other businesses.
Governor Zulum embarked on vacation from April 29 to Wednesday May 19.
Zulum had before his departure, written to the Borno State Assembly, requesting that his Deputy, Kadafur be given full constitutional powers to take decisions without recourse to him (Zulum), to which the assembly granted.
Zulum’s request was in compliance with provisions of section 190 (1) of the constitution, his letter to the assembly had noted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue raises alarm over massive influx of armed herdsmen in state

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Benue State government Wednesday raised the alarm over a heavy deployment of armed Fulani herdsmen with cattle into the state for open grazing and possible attack on residents. Dozens of the armed insurgents, the government said, are also making incursions into Agatu and Gwer West local government areas of the state. The alarm is […]
Metro & Crime

Covid 19: Oniru cancels Golden Jubilee birthday celebration

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Abduwasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal Thursday cancelled his golden jubile birthday celebration earlier scheduled to hold on Friday July 24, 2020. Oba Lawal, in a statement signed by his private secretary, Hakeem Akintoye, a lawyer, said that the landmark birthday celebration is worth rolling out the drums for, considering his recent […]
Metro & Crime

Mother, daughter held for torturing 11-year-old houseboy

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Police have finally arrested a woman and her daughter for torturing their 11-yearold house help with hot iron over alleged phone theft at the Mushin area of Lagos State. The woman, identified simply as Alhaja, allegedly dropped names of influential Nigerians and threatened officers who went for her arrest on the request of Advocates for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica