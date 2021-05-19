Zulum resumes from vacation, prioritises security in Borno

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has resumed work after 21 days vacation, during which he transmitted power to his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur to act as governor.

Zulum, who arrived Maiduguri Wednesday afternoon, addressed top government officials, party leaders and supporters.

The governor assured that his administration’s top priority will remain the restoration of peace in the state to enable the revival of mass livelihoods through agricultural and other businesses.

Governor Zulum embarked on vacation from April 29 to Wednesday May 19.

Zulum had before his departure, written to the Borno State Assembly, requesting that his Deputy, Kadafur be given full constitutional powers to take decisions without recourse to him (Zulum), to which the assembly granted.

Zulum’s request was in compliance with provisions of section 190 (1) of the constitution, his letter to the assembly had noted.

