Zulum rewards Yoruba doctor for remaining in Borno

Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the payment of N13.9 million and car gift to a 65-year-old medical doctor from Ogun State, Dr. Isa Akinbode who lived within the General Hospital in Monguno despite severe threats by Boko Haram.

