Zulum shares another N80m, food to 16,000 female returnees

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday supervised the distribution of N80 million and food supplies to 16,000 female returnees in the township of Gwoza as part of activities in the second day of his humanitarian visit to towns and villages in Gwoza Local Government Area of Southern Borno.

 

The governor, who arrived in Gwoza on Friday, had on Saturday, supervised the distribution of N150 million to small and medium scale traders as well as food items to 27,000 mostly male family members who returned after fleeing from Boko Haram occupation.

 

In yesterday’s resumed activities, 16,000 women were each given N5,000 cash to complement the variety of food items given to them.

 

The intervention was part of continued support to vulnerable residents of communities whose means of livelihood had been affected by activities of Boko Haram.

 

Gwoza came under Boko Haram’s occupation between 2014 and 2015 with videos showing the insurgents’ leader, Abubakar Shekau, using Gwoza town as the sect’s spiritual and territorial headquarters. The military liberated the town in the later part of 2015.

 

The insurgents had during their stay destroyed hundreds of private homes and public facilities, particularly schools, given the sect’s ideological opposition to Western education.

 

As part of sustained responses to restoring education in all council areas, Zulum used his visit to Gwoza to interact with teachers of a Government Secondary School, and a Government Day Secondary School, both in the town.

