Zulum shares food packages to 10,000 displaced families

On the second day of his ongoing stay in Damasak, in the shores of Lake Chad, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday supervised the distribution of food items to 10,000 internally displaced families in need of support.

Each of the 10,000 families received 25kg of rice, 25kg of beans, 25kg of maize and 5 litres of cooking oil as part of interventions before they can generate livelihoods for themselves in Damasak.

Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area in northern Borno, was a former stronghold of Boko Haram insurgents before it was liberated with citizens now resettled by Zulum.

Zulum traveled to Damasak on Saturday, the day he launched the distribution of water pumps, fertilizer, seeds, chemicals and five thousand naira cash to each of the 1,200 irrigation farmers embarking on food cultivation this dry season.

The governor traveled with Senator Abubakar Kyari, the senator representing northern Borno, also an indigene of Damasak. Also on the trip was the state Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, Commissioner for Agriculture, Engr. Bukar Talba and some stakeholders with affiliation to Mobbar Local Government Area.

Damasak community members led by Senator Kyari, on Saturday, thanked Zulum for his unquantifiable support. Zulum hoped that when farmers in Damasak, like others across the state, were able to cultivate food, dependence on food aid from donor partners would be largely reduced.

