Zulum signs N269.6bn budget, child protection act into law

.. Vows not to consider requests outside Appropriation Law

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has signed into law, the 2022 budget passed by the State Assembly with a figure of N269.6 billion.

The Governor also signed two laws: Borno State Child Protection Act, and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act.

The signing took place on Monday at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri, and it was attended by the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, AbdulKarim Lawan, and Principal Officers of the Assembly.

The Governor expressed appreciation to the House for their continued support, which he said has immensely contributed to the successes recorded by his administration in the last two and half years. He also assured to sustain the cordial relationship throughout his tenure.

The budget was increased by the Assembly from the N267.9B proposed by Governor Zulum in November.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor said the Child Protection Act, and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act he signed were customized to reflect cultures and religious beliefs of the State, without undermining the main objective of the law.

Speaker of Borno State Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan explained that the slight increase of the budget was to meet needs of the State, which aligns with vision of all branches of Government.

The Governor had on November 30, 2021, proposed a budget of N267.921B, with N172,535B for Capital Expenditure representing 65% of the total budget, and N95,385 billion for Recurrent Expenditure.

On his part, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan commended the Governor for singing into law the Borno State Child Protection Act, and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act.

Introducing the event, Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Babakura Abba Jato gave a run down of achievements recorded by the Zulum administration.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has told members of the State’s Executive Council that he will not be entertaining any request that is not captured in the signed 2022 budget.

“I am speaking to the members of the State Executive Council. The Commissioners should note that I will not take it lightly if anyone submits requests for projects and programmes that are not captured in the year 2022 budget. If you send any request to me that is outside the budget, I will outrightly reject such request” Zulum said.

 

