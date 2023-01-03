News

Zulum, Sirika obtain 12,000 copies of Pantami’s skills’ book

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, have obtained 12,000 copies of a  new book by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

They said they secured the copies to support efforts to boost skills in the country.

The book: ‘Skills Rather than Just Degrees’, was unveiled in Abuja by Pantami on 24th of November, 2022.

 Pantami, who is a Professor of Cybersecurity at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, has provided fresh ideas on how to solve unemployment problems.

A statement by the Senior Technical Assistant (R&D) to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, said: “The President of Microsoft Corporation wrote the Foreword to the book.

“In a bid to boost skilling in Nigeria, Professor Babagana Zulum obtained 10,000 copies of the book for distribution in schools and other institutions in Borno State.

“Senator Hadi Sirika also obtained 2,000 copies for distribution in institutions across the country.

“Both high profile personalities were motivated to do this after reading the book and acknowledging the high quality of the content and its capacity to inspire Nigerians to embrace skills as a catalyst for national transformation.

“They also encouraged well-meaning Nigerians and institutions to follow their example. It is hoped that other stakeholders will try and circulate the book in their communities.”

The statement gave insights into the book including its timeliness.

The statement added: “‘Skills Rather than Just Degrees’ focuses on the importance of skills and its potential impact in addressing the problems of employability, unemployment and underemployment.

“The book was endorsed and unveiled by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed. The Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Muhammad Bugaje, was one of the personalities that endorsed the book.

“A number of Vice Chancellors also endorsed and reviewed the book, including Professor M.A. Abdulazeez, Vice Chancellor of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill, Vice Chancellor of the University of Port-Harcourt and Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas, Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano.

“The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, under Professor Pantami’s leadership, remains committed to implementing the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) in order to ensure that Nigeria’s digital economy remains a leading light and support the country to become the talent capital of the continent and also the world.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ortom: Twitter ban diversionary

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday described the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in the country as ill-advised and diversion from the core issues of insecurity and injustice plaguing the nation.   The governor said the Twitter ban offers no solution to any of the myriad of problems facing the country. He noted that […]
News

Buhari to OGP Boss: Our budgeting process transparent, citizen-centred

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the nation’s budgeting processes have become more transparent, citizen centred and participatory.since the country became a signatory to the Open Government Partnership 2016. Buhari said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received a delegation from the Open Government Partnership OGP Support Unit, led by the Chief Executive […]
News

PDP Caucus decries arrest, detention of Ebonyi party chieftain

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives, has condemned the arrest and detention of Mr Nwoba Chika Nwoba, the party’s publicity secretary in Ebonyi State. Leader of the parliamentary Caucus, Hon Kingsley Chinda who addressed journalists on the development in Abija yesterday, said Nwoba was arrested on September 21, 2021 and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica