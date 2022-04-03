Zulum starts from hometown-Mafa

…shares N76m cash, food to 15,327 persons

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday, began the Ramadan fast in his hometown, Mafa, in Borno State, where he spent Friday night and began the spiritual exercise, from early Saturday. Mafa is headquarters of Mafa Local Government Area in the central part of the state.

The governor supervised the distribution of cash, food and non-food items to 15,327 persons made up of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable citizens.

The beneficiaries combined include 9,313 females and 6,014 males; each was given N5, 000 totaling N76, 635,000:00.

Aside the cash, each man got 50kg of rice and five yards of Shadda( Guinea brocade) while each woman received a wrapper and 10kg of sugar

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...