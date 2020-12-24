Zulum swears in two professors among 27 elected LG chairmen

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday presided over the swearing- in of 27 elected chairmen of local government areas in the state, among them, two university professors and PhD holders, raising the standard of leadership at the local government level.

The two professors were Adamu Alooma, a professor of banking and finance, also former dean at the faculty of management sciences at the University of Maiduguri, who took the oath to become the chairman of Damboa Local Government Area, and Ibrahim Bukar, a professor of education also the same university, sworn-in as chairman of Gwoza Local Government Area.

Both professors took part in the statewide council, chairmanship and councilorship elections held on November 28, which the APC won with a landslide. Also sworn in was a PhD holder, Dr Ali Lawan Yaumi, for Magumeri alongside other holders of post-graduate and first degrees as well as experienced grassroot politi- with capacity for public service delivery. During the swearing in ceremony, which took place at the Government House in Maiduguri, Governor Zulum recalled that the election was not conducted in the state for over 10 years, due to the lingering security situation in the state.

The governor congratulated all the elected chairmen, giving them a reminder of the major task ahead of them, which they could only do with resources at their disposal.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum in his remarks, directed the Ministry for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, to immediately release to elected chairmen, all funds allocated to the local councils from the federation account, so that they could begin to impact lives at the grassroots level.

