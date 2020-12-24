News

Zulum swears in two professors among 27 elected LG chairmen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday presided over the swearing- in of 27 elected chairmen of local government areas in the state, among them, two university professors and PhD holders, raising the standard of leadership at the local government level.

 

The two professors were Adamu Alooma, a professor of banking and finance, also former dean at the faculty of management sciences at the University of Maiduguri, who took the oath to become the chairman of Damboa Local Government Area, and Ibrahim Bukar, a professor of education also the same university, sworn-in as chairman of Gwoza Local Government Area.

 

Both professors took part in the statewide council, chairmanship and councilorship elections held on November 28, which the APC won with a landslide. Also sworn in was a PhD holder, Dr Ali Lawan Yaumi, for Magumeri alongside other holders of post-graduate and first degrees as well as experienced grassroot politi-  with capacity for public service delivery. During the swearing in ceremony, which took place at the Government House in Maiduguri, Governor Zulum recalled that the election was not conducted in the state for over 10 years, due to the lingering security situation in the state.

 

The governor congratulated all the elected chairmen, giving them a reminder of the major task ahead of them, which they could only do with resources at their disposal.

 

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum in his remarks, directed the Ministry for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, to immediately release to elected chairmen, all funds allocated to the local councils from the federation account, so that they could begin to impact lives at the grassroots level.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria edges closer to securing $3bn World Bank facility

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria is close to securing a total of $3 billion as loan from the World Bank, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said. The Minister, who disclosed this during a Citi Bank Investor update call with the Nigerian government yesterday, stated that negotiations with the World Bank “is on […]
News

H’Kong police fire pepper balls at protesters opposed to election delay, new law

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police fired rounds of pepper balls at protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday and arrested almost 300 after demonstrators took to the streets to oppose the postponement of legislative elections and a new national security law imposed by China. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed the Sept. 6 election for seats in the Asian […]
News

Edo guber: Group decries rising incidence of violence

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A coalition of Edo professionals under the aegis of ‘Unuedo Renaissance (UR), yesterday expressed worry over the alarming rise in incidence of violence ahead of the September 19, gubernatorial election in the state, noting that voters in the state are not timid and will resist attempts by some politicians to subvert the will of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: