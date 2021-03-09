News

Zulum to build N2bn bus terminal with 593 lock-up shops

Posted on Author Ahmed Mirinnga Maiduguri Comment(0)

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday laid the foundation for the construction of a new bus terminal that is designed to have 593 lock-up shops and market stalls, the combination of which is valued at N2 billion.

 

The 49,000 square metres concrete-embedded bus terminal, sited along Bama Road in Maiduguri,  would comprise 373 lockup shops and 220 market stalls, making 593 shops and stalls.

 

Governor Zulum said at the flag-off that the project was expected to be completed within 18 months, and he charged contractors to work within the stipulated time while maintaining a high quality in executing their work.

 

The governor also announced that the present Bama Road motor park  would be relocated to the new terminal when completed, while a new mega school would be sited where the motor park was located, after it was moved.

 

Borno State Commissioner of Commerce, Yerima Kareto, said 10 contractors were involved in the project and had been mobilised with 15 per cent of the contract sum.

 

Speaking on behalf of the project handlers, Usman Tijjani Monguno, assured the governor that the work would be done according to specification.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Gov raises the alarm over foreign bandits’ invasion

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Bello: Niger village heads’ve been compromised Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, has raised the alarm over the siege to his state by bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminal elements. The governor, who spoke with newsmen at the State House after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, alleged that majority of […]
News

Alleged N1.4bn fraud: EFCC closes case against ex-NBA President, Usoro

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Thursday closed its case in the on-going trial of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN), at a Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N1.4 billion fraud. EFCC’s lawyer, Uduak Kufre, told the trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, that the prosecution […]
News

Speaker, three others risk jail term over contempt of court

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Following alleged disregard of court order over the refusal to reinstate four suspended members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyeloogun and three members of the Assembly have been summoned by the state high court.   It was gathered that the lawmakers were summoned to show course why they should […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica