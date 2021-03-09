Zulum to build N2bn bus terminal with 593 lock-up shops

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday laid the foundation for the construction of a new bus terminal that is designed to have 593 lock-up shops and market stalls, the combination of which is valued at N2 billion.

The 49,000 square metres concrete-embedded bus terminal, sited along Bama Road in Maiduguri, would comprise 373 lockup shops and 220 market stalls, making 593 shops and stalls.

Governor Zulum said at the flag-off that the project was expected to be completed within 18 months, and he charged contractors to work within the stipulated time while maintaining a high quality in executing their work.

The governor also announced that the present Bama Road motor park would be relocated to the new terminal when completed, while a new mega school would be sited where the motor park was located, after it was moved.

Borno State Commissioner of Commerce, Yerima Kareto, said 10 contractors were involved in the project and had been mobilised with 15 per cent of the contract sum.

Speaking on behalf of the project handlers, Usman Tijjani Monguno, assured the governor that the work would be done according to specification.

