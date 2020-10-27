Zulum unveils two mega schools in low-income communities

…targets 3,000 deprived children

No fewer than 3,000 children, from mostly underprivileged homes, are to enroll in two mega schools built and commissioned by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum yesterday. The mega schools were built at Ajilari Cross in Jere and Abuja-Sheraton in Maisandari ward of Maiduguri metropolitan council, both low-income communities in which many school-aged children were actually out of school.

Each of the schools had 30 classrooms with each to accommodate between 40 to 50 pupils at the maximum, meaning that about 3,000 pupils in 60 classrooms would be accommodated. The schools had been equipped with desks and chairs while many pupils had already been admitted and were provided free uniforms. At least 48 teaching and non-teaching staff, which included headteachers, were to serve in the schools, while there were also room for expansion. Construction works started at the schools 17 month ago and had been concluded by the Zulum administration. Governor Zulum said: “Government is handing over the schools to the communities and they are expected to run them through committees within the two communities, while the state government will pay teachers’ salaries through the Education Trust Fund on a monthly basis by way of grants to the schools.

In addition to this, the government is determined to maintain and sustain the school in close collaboration with community efforts in ways that will serve generations,” Governor Zulum announced during a short ceremony that was attended by the state deputy governor, other officials and members of both communities. At Ajilari, Governor Zulum ordered the construction of two deep aquifer boreholes to serve communities around the mega school.

The governor had recently approved the recruitment of 700 teachers for secondary schools in the state and promised employing hundreds for primary schools when ongoing verification and standardisation of teachers was completed. The governor’s continued employment of teachers was aimed at ensuring that all schools were sufficiently probided for. After inaugurating the two schools, Governor Zulum also commissioned a newly constructed road and network of drainages at Moromoro community.

He announced the dualisation of a 10km Customs-Muna road, a commercial route along Maiduguri-Mafa-Dikwa road, saying that the project would be executed at a cost of N5 billion and was to commence in the next 15 days. The dualised road would be connecting Borno’s first flyover being constructed by a Chinese firm around the Customs Roundabout that was often congested.

