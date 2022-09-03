News

Zulum visits Abdulsalami in Minna

Posted on Author Ahmed Miring Comment(0)

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Friday paid a visit to former military leader, General Abdussalami Abubakar (rtd), in his uphill residence in Minna, the capital of Niger State. Zulum’s visit to Abubakar was a reciprocation of the former head of state’s kind gesture and concern about peace building efforts in Borno, which he does through series of compassionate messages to Governor Zulum. Zulum, who was accompanied by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, offered prayers for AbdulSalami.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Govs want injection of N2trn infrastructure fund into economy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Governors of the 36 states of the country have called on the Federal Government to inject the N2 trillion Nigeria Infrastructure Investment Fund to stimulate the nation’s economy. The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday, also made case for the revitalisation of the Federal Mortgage Bank to support the government’s housing programme. Chairman of […]
News Top Stories

Buhari pledges $3m for take-off of AU humanitarian agency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to donate the sum of $3 million on behalf of the country for the take-off of the African Union Humanitarian Agency. President Buhari made the pledge on Friday at the 16th African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government on Humanitarian Crises in African and Pledging […]
News Top Stories

NANS shelves planned protest as Senate, Vision Africa intervene

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), yesterday, shelved its proposed protest following the intervention by the Senate and a non-governmental organisation, Vision Africa. NANS, through its National President, Sunday Asefon, had threatened to shut down Abuja and ensure that political parties did not hold their primary elections in the nation’s political capital. However, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica