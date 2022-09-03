Zulum visits Abdulsalami in Minna

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Friday paid a visit to former military leader, General Abdussalami Abubakar (rtd), in his uphill residence in Minna, the capital of Niger State. Zulum’s visit to Abubakar was a reciprocation of the former head of state’s kind gesture and concern about peace building efforts in Borno, which he does through series of compassionate messages to Governor Zulum. Zulum, who was accompanied by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, offered prayers for AbdulSalami.

