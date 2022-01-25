Zulum visits Chibok, after Boko Haram razed 110 houses

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has visited Chibok LGA over the recent attacks in three communities in the area.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents had attacked Kawtakare, Korohuma and Pemi in the LGA.

Four persons were reportedly killed, and 110 building burnt by the insurgents.

The governor who visited on Monday also met families of 22 women and two men who were said to have been abducted during the attack.

“We are here in Chibok to commiserate with you, immediate families of our sisters and brothers abducted as well as four of our brothers killed by the Boko Haram terrorists in these unfortunate incidents. We share your pains and we pray this act will not happen again,” he said.

Umar Ibrahim, who briefed the governor on the attacks, said in addition to the 24 people abducted, three persons were killed by the insurgents during separate attacks on the three communities.

He said a combined number of 110 buildings made up of 73 houses, 33 shops and four churches were burnt alongside eight vehicles and three tricycles.

Zulum directed that an assessment report containing all damages perpetrated by the insurgents in the three communities be submitted to him.

He also commended the chairman for his responsive leadership.

“Let me specifically commend the efforts of the local government chairman, because despite the very limited resources, he has been doing his best to ensure that dividends of democracy are provided in Chibok,” he said.

The governor said about four LGAs of Biu, Askira, Chibok and Damboa have faced serial attacks from the insurgents in recent times.

He said his administration will not relent in providing additional support to security operatives to tackle the challenges.

After meeting the affected families in Chibok, the governor interfaced with heads of security agencies and discussed gaps and ways to enhance security in the communities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...