Zulum visits Dikwa, sympathises with families of slain fishermen

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Friday paid a condolence visit to the families of the 28 fishermen that were brutally massacred by members of the dreaded Boko Haram at Mukdolo stream situated on the outskirts of Dikwa town. While sympathizing with the bereaved at the palace of Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibn Ibrahim El-kanemi, Zulum prayed that God should grant the deceased eternal rest, and wished the injured quick recovery. Dikwa town is about 85 kilometers from Maiduguri, the Borno State, capital, and it used to be one of the strongholds of the insurgents before it was liberated by men of the Nigerian Army in 2014. While commiserating with the members of the families of the deceased at the palace, Governor Zulum urged them to take solace in Allah and accept the incident as an act of God. Zulum then called on the people of the area to desist from going on long journey, saying that some insurgents are still hibernating in some remote villages to wreak havoc on innocent people. He also urged the residents of the area to continue to pray for the restoration of lasting peace to the state and presented a sum of N200,000 to each family of those who lost their lives and assured them of continued assistance.

Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Tinubu not interested in unity of Nigeria – CAN

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is not interested in the unity of the country. Reverend John Joseph Hayab, Chairman Kaduna State CAN, in a statement said for settling for a Muslim/Muslim ticket the APC candidate has shown that […]
Katsina records 95,000 disasters, 390,000 IDPs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Katsina State recorded more than 95,880 cases of fire, flood, rainstorm and banditry disasters between 2016 and 2020. T   he Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists in Katsina yesterday. Nasamu said within the period under review, the agency recorded 1,458 fire incidents, […]
Customs foils smuggling of 656,414 litres petroleum products

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The battle between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and smugglers has resulted in the death of four of its officers. This is just as the service seized about 656,414 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) loaded in about 20 tankers meant for neighbouring countries as well as other smuggled items valued at N13.9 billion in […]

