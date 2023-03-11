Zulum visits Dikwa, sympathises with families of slain fishermen

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Friday paid a condolence visit to the families of the 28 fishermen that were brutally massacred by members of the dreaded Boko Haram at Mukdolo stream situated on the outskirts of Dikwa town. While sympathizing with the bereaved at the palace of Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibn Ibrahim El-kanemi, Zulum prayed that God should grant the deceased eternal rest, and wished the injured quick recovery. Dikwa town is about 85 kilometers from Maiduguri, the Borno State, capital, and it used to be one of the strongholds of the insurgents before it was liberated by men of the Nigerian Army in 2014. While commiserating with the members of the families of the deceased at the palace, Governor Zulum urged them to take solace in Allah and accept the incident as an act of God. Zulum then called on the people of the area to desist from going on long journey, saying that some insurgents are still hibernating in some remote villages to wreak havoc on innocent people. He also urged the residents of the area to continue to pray for the restoration of lasting peace to the state and presented a sum of N200,000 to each family of those who lost their lives and assured them of continued assistance.

