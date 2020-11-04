News

Zulum visits five Egyptian varsities, others for Borno's new teaching hospital

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, is currently in Cairo, Egypt, leading a small team that would visit five universities, among them, the famous Al-Azhar University.

 

During the visit, Zulum was expected to lead discussions for collaboration between Borno State and Egyptian institutions in the areas of healthcare, higher education and agriculture. Zulum was scheduled to visit Azhar University Teaching Hospital to discuss how his administration could partner with the more experienced Azhar Teaching Hospital over on-going efforts to establish a teaching hospital for Borno State University.

 

Zulum had weeks back, set up a high-powered technical team for the establishment of a medical college and a teaching hospital to prepare Borno State University for the award of degrees in medicine and surgery. On his arrival in Egypt, Zulum, who was at the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo, was received by Nigeria’s Ambassador in Egypt, Emeritus Professor, Dandatti Abdulkadir. The governor’s visit was to seek the guidance of the embassy in ensuring transparent, prudent and beneficial partnerships between Borno and institutions in Egypt.

 

The governor was accompanied by a member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan City in the state Assembly, Ali Kotoko, Commissioner for Agriculture, Engr. Bukar Talba and Commissioner for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Babagana Mustapha Malumbe.

 

 

