Zulum visits Gwoza, shares food, N24m cash to 1200 vulnerable citizens

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, used the whole of yesterday for humanitarian activities in Ngoshe, Warabe and Pulka, all in Gwoza Local Government Areas of Southern Borno.

At Ngoshe, Zulum supervised the distribution of food items and N24 million in cash to 1,200 vulnerable citizens who returned from Pulka and Maiduguri. Each household received a 50kg bag of maize, 1 bag of 50kg sorghum, a 25kg bag of beans, a 12.5kg bag of rice, 5 litres of cooking oil, other condiments and N20, 000 cash.

The distribution, Zulum said, was to continually support resettled communities before the rainy season during which they would be expected to undertake agricultural activities in safe farmlands as part of their livelihood.

The citizens returned to Ngoshe on October 15, 2020, after clearance from the military.

Governor Zulum also assessed basic amenities in the area, after which he ordered the State Universal Basic Education Board to immediately provide furniture and ensure that Ngoshe Central Primary School was reopened in two weeks.

The school project was currently at 95 per cent completion level. Also visited by the governor was an ongoing Ngoshe Primary Healthcare Centre, where he charged the contractor to accelerate its completion to enable health workers provide services to the community.

After leaving Ngoshe, Governor Zulum travelled to Warabe also in Gwoza and inspected the 350 housing units being built for residents whose homes were destroyed by insurgents.

The governor also visited Pulka, where he inspected the construction of mega secondary school.

