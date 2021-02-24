Metro & Crime

Zulum visits Maiduguri victims, says 10 persons dead, 47 injured

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, says at least 10 persons were killed on Tuesday when Boko Haram insurgents launched an attack on Maiduguri, the state capital.
Zulum, who paid a visit to some of the hospitals tending to patients from the attack also said about 50 people sustained injuries.
It had reported that the attack started around 6 pm and lasted for an hour — with multiple blasts from rocket-propelled grenades rocking the city.
Nine boys who were playing football were said to be among the casualties.
Zulum, who said a similar incident occurred a year ago, described the attack as a new trend which must be stopped.
The governor added that there is a need to deploy appropriate technology in tackling the problem.
“Indeed it is a very sad moment for the people and government of Borno state, about 60 persons were affected, among them, 10 have died. It was as a result of long-distance shots fired by the insurgents. I believe this is a new trend we have to raise up and stop. We experienced a similar incident exactly one year ago,” he said.
“The solution is to deploy an appropriate form of technology, which will have to work on. I share the pains of all those affected but we are not just visiting hospitals, we do so much behind the scene in our combined responses to the Boko Haram insurgency and we will keep making these and more efforts.”

