Zulum visits Wulgo in Lake Chad shores, offers cash to resettled residents

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum yesterday travelled to Wulgo, a community in Ngala local government area in the shores of Lake Chad. While in Wulgo, the Governor supervised the distribution of cash to male and female heads of resettled families and interacted with all the residents and listened to their problems with a view to addressing them. Zulum also inspected educational and health facilities, and ordered the rehabilitation of two primary schools as well as a primary healthcare centre in the area to address the needs of the community.

The governor also interacted with officers and soldiers of the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) Command in Wulgo. While receiving the governor, the Cameroonian component officer who is the MNJTF’s operations commander in Wulgo, Lt. Col. Njock noted that Zulum’s regular support to the command has enhanced their operational capacity in counter-terrorism war.

