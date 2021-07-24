News

Zulum visits Wulgo in Lake Chad shores, offers cash to resettled residents

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum yesterday travelled to Wulgo, a community in Ngala local government area in the shores of Lake Chad. While in Wulgo, the Governor supervised the distribution of cash to male and female heads of resettled families and interacted with all the residents and listened to their problems with a view to addressing them. Zulum also inspected educational and health facilities, and ordered the rehabilitation of two primary schools as well as a primary healthcare centre in the area to address the needs of the community.

The governor also interacted with officers and soldiers of the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) Command in Wulgo. While receiving the governor, the Cameroonian component officer who is the MNJTF’s operations commander in Wulgo, Lt. Col. Njock noted that Zulum’s regular support to the command has enhanced their operational capacity in counter-terrorism war.

Sterling Bank reports 16% profit growth in 2020

Despite the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sterling Bank Plc has reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N12.4 billion.   The lender reported the Profit Before Tax on gross earnings of N138.9 billion in the financial year ended 31 December 2020 compared to a PBT of N10.7 billion on gross earnings of N150.2 […]
COVID-19: NCDC confirms 24 deaths,1,005 fresh infections

  Nigeria’s single-day count of deaths recorded another increase on Friday, with 24 persons confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications across the country. According to data published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), this is the country’s highest daily count within the past two weeks. The last time the single-day tally of […]
Niger Governor, Bello swears in acting Grand Khadi

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has sworn-in Abubakar Musa Kigera as the acting Grand Khadi of the state’s Sharia Court of Appeal. Governor Sani Bello charged the acting Grand Khadi to carry out his duties diligently, justly and professionally during the swearing- in ceremony in Minna. He described the Grand Khadi as a […]

