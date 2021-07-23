Zulum visits Wulgo, Lake Chad shores, offers cash to resettled residents

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday travelled to Wulgo, a community in Ngala Local Government Area on the shores of Lake Chad. The governor supervised the distribution of cash relief to male and female heads of resettled families and interacted with all residents to identify their problems with a view to addressing it.

Zulum also inspected educational and health facilities, and gave instructions for the rehabilitation of two primary schools as well as a primary healthcare centre, to address the needs of the community. Governor Zulum later interacted with officers and soldiers of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Command in Wulgo. On ground to receive the governor was the Cameroonian component officer, who was the MNJTF’s operations commander in Wulgo, Lt.-Col. Njock John. The Cameroonian noted that Governor Zulum’s regular support to the command had enhanced their operational capacity in the counter-terrorism war.

Like this: Like Loading...