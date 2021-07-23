News

Zulum visits Wulgo, Lake Chad shores, offers cash to resettled residents

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday travelled to Wulgo, a community in Ngala Local Government Area on the shores of Lake Chad. The governor supervised the distribution of cash relief to male and female heads of resettled families and interacted with all residents to identify their problems with a view to addressing it.

Zulum also inspected educational and health facilities, and gave instructions for the rehabilitation of two primary schools as well as a primary healthcare centre, to address the needs of the community. Governor Zulum later interacted with officers and soldiers of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Command in Wulgo. On ground to receive the governor was the Cameroonian component officer, who was the MNJTF’s operations commander in Wulgo, Lt.-Col. Njock John. The Cameroonian noted that Governor Zulum’s regular support to the command had enhanced their operational capacity in the counter-terrorism war.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

… Buhari destroying Nigeria’s global image –HURIWA

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has descended heavily on President Muhammadu Buhari over the ban placed on Twitter’s operations in the country. The group said the President and the misguided people working with him have finally uncovered the dictatorial tendencies hidden beneath their hearts when they were canvassing for votes. Emmanuel Onwubiko, the […]
News

Iranians vote in presidential poll marred by bans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iranians are voting to elect a new president, with all but one of the four candidates to succeed Hassan Rouhani regarded as hardliners. Opinion polls suggest Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative Shia cleric who heads the judiciary, is the clear favourite. Moderate former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati is his main rival, reports the BBC. […]
News Top Stories

Emefiele: Nigeria to save $3bn annually from Dangote refinery

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the country would be saving about $3billion worth of import annually through foreign exchange savings and exports from the Dangote Group’s petrochemical refinery. He said that this is in addition to the about $1.5billion to $2 billion that the nation would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica